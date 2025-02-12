UNICEF South Sudan welcomes new Country Representative

The new UNICEF Representative to South Sudan, Ms. Noala Skinner, officially began her mission on Tuesday, presenting her credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Ramadan Mohamed Abdallah Goc, in a formal ceremony in Juba.

During the meeting, Ms. Skinner reiterated UNICEF’s commitment to advancing the rights of every child in South Sudan, underscoring the organization’s dedication to forging strong partnerships for the benefit of children.

As the UNICEF Representative, she will lead efforts to improve critical social services for children, including child health and nutrition, education, access to safe water, and protection of children and young women.

Additionally, she will focus on addressing the climate crisis and humanitarian needs under the leadership of the Government of South Sudan.

“This is a critical time for South Sudan. My heart is with the thousands of vulnerable children, mothers, young people, and families affected by the recent outbreak of cholera, as well as those impacted by recurring flooding across the country,” said Ms. Skinner.

“UNICEF’s work is supported by a passion for and commitment to children’s rights; working in partnership with the Government, line ministries, partners and children and young people in health systems strengthening, access to education, child protection, WASH, and nutrition.”

Ms. Skinner’s leadership comes when South Sudan faces multiple challenges, including humanitarian crises, health emergencies, and environmental challenges.

UNICEF South Sudan will continue to collaborate closely with the Government of National Unity to prioritize the delivery of both short- and long-term social services, complementing efforts to provide humanitarian aid to those most affected by the ongoing crises.

A seasoned expert in international development, Ms. Skinner brings over 25 years of experience to her role, having served in various leadership positions at UNICEF.

Previously, she was the UNICEF Representative in Zambia, Rwanda, and Montenegro, and served as Director of UNICEF’s Partnership Office with the European Union.

Her most recent assignment was as Deputy Regional Director for UNICEF in South Asia, based in Kathmandu, Nepal.

UNICEF’s work in South Sudan, under Ms. Skinner’s leadership, is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of the country’s children and families, reaffirming the organization’s commitment to a brighter future for South Sudan’s next generation.

