UNICEF issues emergency tender to secure mpox vaccines

UN children’s fund UNICEF has issued an emergency tender for the procurement of mpox vaccines in collaboration with several heath partners to help crisis-affected countries contain the infectious virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) have so far declared a public health emergency on mpox outbreak which is raging in the East African region, particularly, in DR Congo.

UNICEF said in a statement the tender is “issued to help secure mpox vaccines for the hardest hit countries in collaboration with Africa CDC, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, WHO, the Pan American Health Organization and other partners.”

This collaboration to increase access and timely allocation also includes close coordination to facilitate donations of vaccines from existing stockpiles in high-income countries, the agency said.

Under the emergency tender, UNICEF said it will set up conditional supply agreements with vaccine manufacturers to enable it to purchase and ship vaccines without delay once countries and partners secure financing and the regulatory requirements for accepting the vaccines are in place.

According to UNICEF, UN health agency WHO is currently reviewing the information submitted by manufacturers and is expected to complete its review for Emergency Use Listing by mid-September.

More than 18,000 suspected cases of mpox, including 629 deaths, have been reported this year in the Democratic Republic of the Congo which is at the epicentre of the crisis. Four out of five deaths have been in children.

“Addressing the current mpox vaccine shortage and delivering vaccines to communities who need them now is of paramount importance,” said Director of UNICEF Supply Division Leila Pakkala.

She added that there is also a pressing need for a universal and transparent allocation mechanism to ensure equitable access to mpox vaccines.

On his part, Dr. Jwan Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC said timely procurement and distribution of vaccines is crucial to protecting the most vulnerable populations, particularly in the hardest-hit regions.

“This emergency tender is a critical step forward in our collective effort to control the spread of this disease,” he said, adding that Africa CDC is committed to swift and equitable allocation of the vaccines across the continent.

“Our unified response is essential to curbing the impact of this public health emergency and safeguarding the health and well-being of our communities.”

African nations are counting on promises of vaccine donations from wealthy western partners, yet none of the African countries hardest hit by the outbreak of the new variant of mpox has received any of the promised vaccine.

Nigeria is the only country to have recently received 10,000 doses of the mpox vaccine from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), after the country confirmed 40 cases with no fatalities so far, according to Reuters news agency.

Dr Derrick Sim, interim Chief Vaccine Programmes and Markets Officer at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, said UNICEF’s announcement represents an important step in the fight against the virus.

Dr. Sim added that UNICEF will now be able to “purchase and deliver vaccines after Gavi and other partners make funding available and sign purchase or donation agreements with manufacturers for the most immediate dose needs.”

The emergency tender is designed to secure immediate access to available mpox vaccines as well as to expand production.

Depending on demand, production capacity of manufacturers and funding, agreements for up to 12 million doses through 2025 can be put in place.

UNICEF further said it is deploying personal protection equipment, diagnostic tests, medical treatment kits, hygiene supplies and tents to countries at the forefront of the crisis.

“These supplies support a host of medical countermeasures such as treatment, case isolation and surveillance.”

