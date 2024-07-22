UNICEF, German Embassy inaugurate clean water system in Torit

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the German Government have inaugurated a $2 million-clean water supply system in Torit of Eastern Equatoria State after its rehabilitation and expansion.

The project, funded by the German Government through its embassy in Juba – will benefit more than 40,000 residents, providing access to clean and safe drinking water for about 80% of the population.

The initiative has added 25 new water kiosks to the existing eight, significantly reducing the distance residents need to travel to access water.

The project includes two new boreholes equipped with solar-powered submersible pumps, a 25-kilometer pipeline distribution network, and an additional 500-cubic meter storage capacity, increasing the total storage capacity by 50%.

The system now operates on solar power, reducing operational costs by half, and features a chlorine dosing mechanism to minimize contamination risks.

In a press statement, German Ambassador to South Sudan, Christian Sedat, emphasized the importance of clean water to the local communities.

“Access to clean and safe water is a fundamental human right and essential for development. Germany takes pride in contributing to this vital endeavor,” he said.

“The inauguration of this new water supply system in Torit, made possible through German support, underscores the power of collaboration among all stakeholders in the water sector in South Sudan.”

On her part, UNICEF Country Director Hamida Lasseko, highlighted the project’s impact on health and sanitation, particularly for women and children.

“Without clean and safe water, vulnerable communities across South Sudan will lose the fight against poverty and water-borne diseases.”

“We are thrilled that 43,800 people, mainly women and children, will benefit from clean and safe water, leading to improved sanitation and hygiene at household levels, health facilities, and schools.”

The rehabilitation and expansion work began in November 2022 with the upgrade of the water treatment plant.

In 2023, the second phase restored the water supply, installed solar panels, generators, and tanks.

The project was implemented by UNICEF in collaboration with the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, the State Government of Eastern Equatoria, and the Torit Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Company.