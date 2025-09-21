21st September 2025

UNGA Meeting: VP Josephine, Guterres discuss South Sudan peace

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 14 hours ago

Vice President Josephine Joseph Lagu meets with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday, September 20, 2025, in New York. The two discussed peace in South Sudan. Courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

NEW YORK, United States (Eye Radio) —Vice President Josephine Joseph Lagu met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday at the UN headquarters to discuss peace and stability in South Sudan ahead of the UN General Assembly.

Lagu arrived in New York to represent the South Sudanese government at the 2025 United Nations General Assembly, which is themed “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights.”

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the two leaders engaged in “fruitful discussions” that highlighted South Sudan’s ongoing commitment to fostering regional peace.

The Secretary-General emphasized the importance of sustainable peace across the African continent, and the Vice President outlined the government’s key priorities for achieving stability.

