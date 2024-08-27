UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs

The new head of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) has announced that 10,000 young people are currently participating in skills training and empowerment programs nationwide.



Mohamed Abchir disclosed this during the belated celebration of International Youth Day in Juba on Monday, August 26, 2024.

He said the training program is supportive of the ecosystem, access to finance, mentorship, incubators and accelerators include components of computer literacy.

According to Dr. Abchir, the programs aimed at enhancing entrepreneurship among young people through digitalization and improving digital literacy.

Additionally, he said these initiatives have led to the creation of nearly 3,400 jobs, emphasizing that youth are not just job seekers but also job creators.

He expressed UNDP’s commitment to advancing young empowerment in South Sudan aimed at ending poverty and promoting decent work and economic growth as part of the sustainable development goal.

"The UNDP is committed to advancing young empowerment in South Sudan as we work toward achieving sustainable development, goal number one and it's mainly ending poverty and promoting decent work and economic growth as part of this commitment," said Mohamed Abchir.

"We have an initiative that enhances young entrepreneurship through digitalization while concretely enhancing digital literacy," he said.

"Today, we have enrolled 10,000 young people in skills program training which includes components of computer literacy, and empowers them with digital skills.

"Our youth are not just job seekers, they are job creators and current jobs created by youth like MAC, supported by our initiative turn at close to 3400 showcasing that young requires a supportive ecosystem, access to finance, mentorship, incubators and accelerators that can nature ideals and help them thrive."

South Sudan celebrated International Youth Day at the Buluk playground under the theme: From clicks to progress; Youth digital pathways for sustainable development.

Speaking at the same event, Dr Joseph Geng, the Minister of Youth and Sport urged young people to use technology not only to send messages but create work.

He highlighted the benefits of making good use of the internet.

“Technology has been used to advance economic development, there was this person Elon Musk, who got his richest from technologies, and not selling groceries and even groceries are produced from hands from technology and most importantly is human capital,” Dr Geng said.

“I would like to thank especially, the Ministry of Education Institute for adding that part to build the capacity of our young people” he said.

“They don’t just use technology to send messages and sometimes those outline small groups using the internet for hate speeches, but they use the internet to create work.

“They use the internet to educate themselves, they use internet to learn about history and to share their cultures so that we are respected.”

The Youth Minister said the youth should take advantage of their numbers to foster positive change, wealth, development, and peace.

Dr Geng emphasizes the importance of reorganization and planning among youth to achieve their goals and dreams.

“We were told the population is all young 72% of the population is young, and that is not only us, Africa is also young. So, there must be something we have to do as young people,” Dr Geng said.

“On the continents and in South Sudan, even now the stories we hear about Africa about diseases and poverty, what is wrong with young people, why are not changing that narratives and so that challenge is also for us,” he said.

“We brag about our numbers, but the number must be turned into positive, we have to create positive narratives, we have to create wealth, development and peace in our country, and this takes simple tools, organization and planning.

“If you wake up in the morning and then everything becomes a priority I can assure you are not heading anywhere, is important even before you wake up, of course, young people don’t dream that much, but adults will be wake at night for most of the time, you should be thinking about the future.”

