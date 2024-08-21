Undocumented foreigners working illegally in the country – Labor Ministry

The Minister of Labor has disclosed that an unknown number of undocumented foreigners are working illegally in the country.

Mary Hillary Wani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor, made remarks on Tuesday in Juba during an awareness workshop on labour migration and migrant worker rights organized by the South Sudan Trade Union.

The overall objective of the two-day workshop is to raise awareness among trade union leaders in South Sudan on labour migration, challenges faced by migrant workers and how best trade unions can protect and promote the rights of migrant workers in South Sudan.

The undersecretary’s statement highlights a growing challenge in managing the labour market and enforcing immigration regulations.

Hon. Mary stated that foreign workers must obtain work permits to work legally in South Sudan, but many are working illegally due to insufficient engagement with the Ministry of Labor for processing.

She emphasized that the issuance of these permits falls under the National Ministry of Labor’s jurisdiction.

The undersecretary pointed out that managing the entry of foreign workers is a critical security concern that the national government must address, especially since the capital serves as the main entry point.

“First and foremost, foreign workers must obtain a work permit to work legally in this country,” Hon. Mary stated.

She continued, “However, many foreign workers are employed illegally because they do not approach the Ministry of Labor to process their permits.”

“We have emphasized in our workshop that the issuance of work permits is the responsibility of the National Ministry of Labor,” she said.

“Given that the national capital is the primary entry point and where the Ministry of Labor is located, managing the entry of foreign workers is also a critical security issue that needs to be handled by the national government.”

She announced that efforts are underway to establish a Migrant Resource Centre in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO).

This centre will provide essential information to migrants arriving in South Sudan and South Sudanese travelling abroad, helping them secure legal employment both within the country and internationally.

The initiative is designed to ensure that migrants are well-informed about legal requirements and employment opportunities.

While the exact number of these undocumented workers remains unclear, their presence raises significant concerns about compliance with labour laws, tax regulations, and the protection of local jobs.

The illegal employment of foreigners can undermine the job market, create unfair competition for local workers, and complicate efforts to ensure that all workers receive proper wages and working conditions.

In response, the Ministry of Labor is expected to intensify efforts to identify and address this issue, including potential collaborations with immigration authorities and businesses to ensure that all foreign workers are properly documented and comply with South Sudan’s labour laws.

The minister’s report underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to managing foreign labour and enhancing regulatory oversight.

At a two-day workshop on labor migration and migrant workers’ rights, Hon. Bona Jing Angok, the Trade Union Federation Chairperson noted that the international community is tackling the serious issue of illegal migration, particularly affecting African nations.

Hon. Bona noted that economic hardships are driving many Africans to migrate to Europe, posing significant challenges for their home countries.

He emphasized that this migration not only underscores the urgent need for better opportunities but also contributes to increased criminal activities, including drug trafficking, organ smuggling, and weapons trade, which further destabilize the regions.

In the Horn of Africa, South Sudan continues to be a major source of refugees and asylum seekers.

According to the 2019 UNDESA report, there are 2,608,618 South Sudanese affected by displacement.

“The International Community took it seriously to address this, you know in African countries it is the Africans mostly affected,” said Bona.

“Those who migrate to Europe are Africans and it affects African countries because this illegal migration is usually taken by people who are affected by economic situations in their countries,” he said.

“It also affects the countries because it brings criminals associated with drugs, trafficking with human organs and weapons.”

The Chairperson of the Trade Union Federation emphasized that illegal migration is exploited by criminals at South Sudan’s borders.

He noted that the workshop aims to enhance the skills of workers across the country’s 10 states and 3 administrative areas to tackle this issue in collaboration with the government, stakeholders, and law enforcement.

“The problem with illegal immigration is that criminals benefit from it, using South Sudan’s borders to further their agendas,” he said.

“I am pleased with this workshop because it will build the capacity of workers in all 10 states and 3 administrative areas to address this issue effectively in partnership with the government and relevant agencies.”

South Sudan faces substantial challenges. Approximately 80% of the population resides in rural areas and relies on subsistence agriculture, with many depending on humanitarian aid.

Literacy rates are low, at just 27%, and unemployment is high, at 18.5% (CIA, 2018). As a result, South Sudan is classified as a low-income country by the World Bank (2018).

