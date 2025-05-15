15th May 2025
UN: Women must be central to South Sudan’s permanent constitution process

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

Mr. Guang Cong, Deputy Special Representative-Political, UNMISS, spoke at the 36th RJMEC Plenary|Courtesy

JUBA, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) United Nations Deputy Special Representative, Guang Cong, has called for inclusive participation, particularly by women, in the drafting of South Sudan’s permanent constitution, describing the process as a unique opportunity to shape the nation’s identity, values, and aspirations.

Speaking at a workshop for South Sudanese women leaders in Juba on Thursday, May 14, Cong emphasized that drafting the permanent constitution is not just a legal or political process, but a transformative moment in shaping South Sudan’s future.

“It is a transformative opportunity to define the identity, values and aspirations of a nation,” he said during a recent workshop. “And that foundation must be built by all voices—especially the voices of women.”

Cong praised the role of South Sudanese women throughout the country’s turbulent history—from liberation struggles and grassroots leadership to peacebuilding and national development. “They have held communities together during conflicts, advocated for justice, sustained families, and contributed significantly to rebuilding efforts,” he noted.

One of the most notable milestones in women’s political participation was the successful increase of the representation quota for women from 25% to 35% during the peace processes of 2015 and 2018—an achievement Cong said demonstrates the resilience and determination of South Sudanese women.

However, despite these gains, Cong expressed concern that many women continue to face structural and cultural barriers that limit their meaningful participation in political and public life.

“Too often, inclusion is symbolic rather than substantive,” he said. “Gender-based violence, insecurity, lack of education and economic opportunities, and entrenched social norms still hold too many women back.”

He described the women’s leaders workshop as a collective opportunity to confront the persistent challenges facing women in South Sudan. “Together, we must break down these barriers, amplify women’s voices, and empower women leaders across civil society and government,” he said.

Cong’s remarks come at a time when preparations for South Sudan’s permanent constitution are gaining momentum, with stakeholders emphasizing the importance of inclusive dialogue, broad consultation, and national ownership of the process.

15th May 2025

