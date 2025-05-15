UN Women launches $600,000 project to promote women in Security Sector

UN Women in South Sudan, in collaboration with the Africa Relief and Development Foundation, has launched a $600,000 initiative aimed at promoting inclusive and transformative participation of women in the security sector.



Delphine Serumaga, UN Women Country Representative in South Sudan, announced the launch of an 18-month project aimed at promoting a gender-sensitive approach to security.

The initiative, funded under the UN Peacebuilding Fund, will be implemented in Yambio, Malakal, and Eastern Equatoria State.

Serumaga explained that the project aligns with South Sudan’s National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security, and seeks to strengthen women’s participation in peace and security processes at the community level—beyond the capital, Juba.

“It was a good day—we signed an agreement with two national NGOs working on peacebuilding and women in the security sector, with a total budget of over $600,000,” said Serumaga. “The goal is to ensure the security sector is gender-inclusive and supportive of women’s engagement.”

The project will be jointly implemented by Hope of Africa South Sudan and the Africa Relief Development Foundation. Hope of Africa will receive $400,000, while Africa Relief Development Foundation will implement its portion of the project with a $200,000 grant.

Alex Mawa, Country Director of Africa Relief Development Foundation, noted that the program will run until June 2026. He added that the project will also establish technical working groups to promote dialogue, drive security sector reform, and engage men as mentors and champions of gender equality.

“Our women in security sector inclusion program will be implemented in Malakal, Aweil, and Juba,” said Mawa. “The aim is to support lasting, inclusive reform through local ownership and collaboration.”

