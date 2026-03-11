UN warns of possible war crimes as over 160 civilians killed in South Sudan

The UN’s human rights chief has raised alarm over a surge of alleged atrocities in South Sudan, which may constitute war crimes, amid escalating clashes in the country’s conflict zones.

According to Volka Turk, a senior UN human rights official, “We are horrified by the growing accounts of serious violations in the ongoing conflict in South Sudan, including gruesome killings, the destruction and poisoning of key water sources, and fresh waves of mass displacement.”

Turk reported that over the past 17 days, more than 160 civilians have been killed, with at least 139 victims reportedly killed by fighters from the Bul Nuer ethnic group in Abiemnhom locality, Ruweng Administrative Area, on March 1.

On February 21, 21 civilians were killed by government forces in Pankor village, Ayod county, Jonglei state.

“The soldiers lured them into gathering at one place, promising to give them food aid, then opened fire on them,” he said, noting that 15 women and 3 girls were among those killed.

He called for “prompt, impartial, thorough, and effective investigations into these and all other allegations of violations of the laws of war and of international human rights law which are taking place,” stressing that “all those found responsible must be fully held to account, including those bearing superior and command responsibility.”

Turk also urged warring parties to agree to a ceasefire as quickly as possible, saying it is needed “to save lives and to turn this conflict in the direction of a negotiated solution.”

South Sudan authorities have yet to comment.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



S. Sudan chamber of commerce reviews constitution ahead of 2027 elections Previous Post