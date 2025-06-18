UN warns of growing danger of online hate speech

As the world marks the International Day for Countering Hate Speech today, the United Nations Secretary-General has warned that biased algorithms and digital platforms are helping to spread toxic content, creating new spaces for harassment and abuse.

The UN says hate speech refers to offensive language that targets individuals or groups based on identity factors like race, religion, or gender, and can threaten peace in society.

While hatred itself is not new, the UN says new communication technologies have made it easier to spread hateful content, fueling division and harmful ideologies across the world.

According to the UN, if left unchallenged, hate speech can lead to conflict and serious human rights violations.

For years, the United Nations has been working to counter hate speech in its efforts to protect human rights and promote peace, gender equality, and youth engagement.

The UN Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech defines hate speech as communication that attacks or discriminates against people based on who they are, such as their religion, ethnicity, or gender.

However, a single, legal definition of hate speech is still being discussed globally.

The UN says that while online hate speech is a serious problem, governments, civil society, and individuals are developing ways to tackle it.

The Plan of Action also highlights the need for stronger partnerships with tech and social media companies.

It says Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be a helpful tool in identifying early warning signs of conflict, but must be used responsibly and in line with human rights standards.

In his remarks on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, UN Secretary-General António Guterres lamented that digital platforms have been used to spread hate content with the help of biased algorithms.

“Today, as this year’s theme reminds us, hate speech travels faster and farther than ever, amplified by Artificial Intelligence. Biased algorithms and digital platforms are spreading toxic content and creating new spaces for harassment and abuse,” he said.

In July 2021, the UN General Assembly expressed concern over what it called “the exponential spread and proliferation of hate speech” and adopted a resolution to promote dialogue and tolerance.

The resolution calls on governments and other actors to do more to fight hate speech, in line with international human rights law.

It also proclaimed June 18 as the International Day for Countering Hate Speech, building on the UN’s 2019 Strategy and Plan of Action.

To mark the day, the UN is encouraging governments, international groups, civil society, and individuals to organize events and campaigns that promote ways to identify, address, and counter hate speech.

In South Sudan, the Youth Desk of the South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC) last month urged young people not to spread misinformation and hate speech online, but instead promote peace in their communities.

Earlier in March 2025, the South Sudan Media Authority warned social media users, including politicians, against inciting violence and promoting hate during ongoing tensions and clashes in some parts of the country.

In a press statement, the media regulator urged politicians to stop making hate-filled speeches, saying such statements worsen insecurity across the country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Four killed, three injured in Lakes State attacks Previous Post