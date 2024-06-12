UN Security Council’s President Dennis makes visit to S. Sudan

A year after his election, Dennis Francis, the President of the United Nations General Assembly is making four-day official visit to Juba from today to 15 June 2024, according to an official.



The Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Nations, was elected on 1 June 2023 as President of the 78th Session of the General Assembly.

In a press statement to Eye Radio Newsroom on Wednesday, the UN Mission in South Sudan said Mr. Francis’s visit is “ intended to further strengthen and foster cooperation between the Republic of South Sudan and the United Nations.”

The visit is said “to demonstrate President Francis’ full support for ongoing efforts to consolidate peace, security, and development in the country and the African region.”

While in Juba, UNMISS said “President Francis will pay a courtesy call to President Salva Kiir Mayardit, and meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ramadan Abdalla Goc Ayuel, and other Cabinet Ministers.”



He is expected to express the United Nations’ support for the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan, commend regional efforts in this regard, and call for its full implementation.

Mr Francis is also programmed to seeks views from various stakeholders in the peace process including children, university students, civil society, and displaced families.

He reportedly plans to share his message of international solidarity and support, and appeal to all parties to unify for peace and stability.

Another objective of President Francis is to meet with senior leaders from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan on its work of peacekeeping in South Sudan.

