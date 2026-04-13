UN security council to debate UNMISS renewal amid increased violence

The United Nations Security Council is set to debate the renewal of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) this week as its mandate is due to end on April 30th, amid growing concerns over escalating violence and threats to civilians.

According to a UN press statement, “civilians throughout the country are at risk of atrocities and need greater protection,” underscoring the urgency of maintaining a strong peacekeeping presence.

The UN said that the mission, established in 2011, is mandated “to protect civilians, facilitate humanitarian access, support the peace process and monitor human rights violations.”

However, the renewal process is facing uncertainty as conflict continues across several parts of the country.

The UN said government forces have conducted bombardments in Upper Nile and Jonglei states, “often in populated areas,” leading to civilian deaths, destruction of infrastructure, and mass displacement.

It added that “both government and opposition forces have committed rape, looted civilian property and forcibly recruited adults and children.”

The statement further highlighted violence beyond major conflict zones, including a March attack in Unity State that reportedly killed at least 169 people and displaced about 4,000 others.

Meanwhile, the UN warned that the peacekeeping mission is being weakened by funding constraints, with troop levels reduced and patrols scaled back.

“Protection patrols have been reduced by 40 percent,” the UN said, cautioning that such cuts are limiting the mission’s ability to respond quickly and protect vulnerable populations.

The Security Council is now being urged to ensure that UNMISS retains a strong mandate and sufficient resources, warning that any weakening of the mission could have serious consequences for civilians.

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