UN secretary-general, IGAD’s secretary mourn Nicholas Haysom

UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have expressed deep condolences following the death of Nicholas Haysom, the head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

He said: “Mr. Haysom devoted his life to justice, dialogue, and reconciliation. He played a central role in South Africa’s democratic transition as Chief Legal and Constitutional Adviser to President Nelson Mandela. He brought that same commitment to the United Nations, serving in leadership posts in some of the world’s most complex and fragile settings, most recently as the head of the UN Mission in South Sudan.

“In every task, he combined deep legal insight with sound political judgment and an unwavering dedication to improving the lives of people.

“The United Nations mourns the loss of a remarkable colleague, friend and mentor. The legacy of Nicholas Haysom will endure in the peace processes he advanced, the institutions he strengthened, and the principles he helped bring to life around the world.

“I offer my profound condolences to his family and loved ones, and to all our colleagues who had the privilege to be inspired by him in the pursuit of peace.”

In a post on his X handle, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, IGAD’s Executive Secretary said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of H.E. Nicholas (Fink) Haysom, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS. On behalf of IGAD, I extend sincere condolences to his family and the United Nations.

“We worked closely in advancing the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement (RARCSS), where his leadership and commitment were instrumental in supporting peace efforts in South Sudan. His passing is a great loss to the region. We honour his legacy. May his soul rest in peace.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter