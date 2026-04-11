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UN secretary-general appoints Kiki Gbeho as new UNMISS head in South Sudan

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 9 hours ago

The United Nations Secretary-General for South Sudan, Anita Kiki Gbeho. (AMISOM Photo / Mukhtar Nuur)

António Guterres has appointed Anita Kiki Gbeho of Ghana as his new Special Representative for South Sudan and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

According to a statement released on 10 April in New York, Ms. Gbeho succeeds the late Nicholas Haysom of South Africa. The Secretary-General expressed deep appreciation for Haysom’s dedication and effective leadership of UNMISS, as well as his more than two decades of distinguished service to the United Nations in advancing peace.

Ms. Gbeho brings over 25 years of experience in strategic planning, coordination, and management across political, development, and humanitarian sectors. She has served in various conflict and post-conflict settings, including Angola, Cambodia, Iraq, Namibia, Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan.

Since 2024, she has been serving as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in UNMISS, in addition to her roles as Humanitarian Coordinator and Resident Coordinator in South Sudan. During this period, she has also periodically acted as Officer-in-Charge.

Previously, Ms. Gbeho held several senior leadership roles, including Deputy Special Representative (Political) in the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (2021–2023), Deputy Joint Special Representative in the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (2018–2020), and Resident Coordinator and Resident Representative with the United Nations Development Programme in Namibia (2015–2018).

She also served as Chief of Section at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in New York, and as Head of Office for OCHA in both Somalia and South Sudan.

Ms. Gbeho holds a Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences and African Studies from the State University of New York in the United States, and a Master of Arts in International Relations from the University of Ghana, Legon. She is fluent in English.

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