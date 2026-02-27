UN Rights Commission accuses S. Sudan leaders of undermining peace deal

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan has accused the country’s political and military leaders of undermining the 2018 peace agreement.

Presenting its latest investigative report to the UN Human Rights Council, the Commission called for an immediate end to hostilities, full implementation of the peace deal, and respect for South Sudan’s international legal obligations.

The report says government forces carried out widespread and systematic attacks against civilians, including unlawful killings and indiscriminate aerial bombardments of homes and medical facilities.

It adds that such actions violate international humanitarian law, particularly the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution.

Yasmin Sooka, Chairperson of the Commission, said investigations also documented serious conflict-related sexual violence, as well as the abduction and forced recruitment of boys.

She noted that these acts are prohibited under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, its Optional Protocol, and customary international law.

The findings are based on independent investigations into events in 2025 and highlight alarming new developments.

The Commission presented the report today in Geneva, where the Human Rights Council has overseen its work since March 2016.

The Commission says violence against civilians, especially in Jonglei State, continues to escalate.

Despite the President’s declaration in March 2025 that the country would not return to war, the Commission warns of worrying setbacks in the peace process and ongoing conflict.

It stressed that the Revitalized Agreement remains essential for South Sudan to meet its international human rights obligations.

