3rd March 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | National News | News | Peace   |   UN Rights Commission accuses S. Sudan leaders of undermining peace deal

UN Rights Commission accuses S. Sudan leaders of undermining peace deal

Author: Madrama James | Published: February 27, 2026

Yasmin Sooka, Chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan present his report at a 40th Session of the Human Rights Council. 12 March 2019. UN Photo / Jean Marc Ferré

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan has accused the country’s political and military leaders of undermining the 2018 peace agreement.

Presenting its latest investigative report to the UN Human Rights Council, the Commission called for an immediate end to hostilities, full implementation of the peace deal, and respect for South Sudan’s international legal obligations.

The report says government forces carried out widespread and systematic attacks against civilians, including unlawful killings and indiscriminate aerial bombardments of homes and medical facilities.

It adds that such actions violate international humanitarian law, particularly the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution.

Yasmin Sooka, Chairperson of the Commission, said investigations also documented serious conflict-related sexual violence, as well as the abduction and forced recruitment of boys.

She noted that these acts are prohibited under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, its Optional Protocol, and customary international law.

The findings are based on independent investigations into events in 2025 and highlight alarming new developments.

The Commission presented the report today in Geneva, where the Human Rights Council has overseen its work since March 2016.

The Commission says violence against civilians, especially in Jonglei State, continues to escalate.

Despite the President’s declaration in March 2025 that the country would not return to war, the Commission warns of worrying setbacks in the peace process and ongoing conflict.

It stressed that the Revitalized Agreement remains essential for South Sudan to meet its international human rights obligations.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Simon Akuei voluntarily returns to Juba to face authorities – Family source confirms 1

Simon Akuei voluntarily returns to Juba to face authorities – Family source confirms

Published 11 hours ago

Ateny: Dr Bak, other top officials arrested in expanding “financial malpractices” crackdown 2

Ateny: Dr Bak, other top officials arrested in expanding “financial malpractices” crackdown

Published February 28, 2026

Ruweng’s Abiemnhom commissioner killed in early morning attack 3

Ruweng’s Abiemnhom commissioner killed in early morning attack

Published March 1, 2026

Defense challenges authentication of forensic report in Dr. Machar trial 4

Defense challenges authentication of forensic report in Dr. Machar trial

Published February 25, 2026

Ruweng confirms 169 killed in Abiemnhom attack, including 79 soldiers 5

Ruweng confirms 169 killed in Abiemnhom attack, including 79 soldiers

Published March 2, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cash-only tax demands could ‘destroy’ economy, warns SSRA Board Chair

Published 7 hours ago

GPAA Chief Gola Boyoi urges youth to prioritize public service over personal gain

Published 8 hours ago

Finance Minister pledges support for Elections Commission preparations

Published 8 hours ago

Environment Ministry Clarifies: Undersecretary Joseph Bartel suspended, not dismissed

Published 9 hours ago

Govt condemns killing of nearly 200 in Ruweng, orders investigation

Published 10 hours ago

Simon Akuei voluntarily returns to Juba to face authorities – Family source confirms

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd March 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.