29th October 2024
UN rights body to brief UNGA on South Sudan’s postponed elections

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan is set to brief the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday on the government’s recent decision to extend the transition period and the economic challenges the country faces.

In a note to Eye Radio’s newsroom, Commissioner Barney Afako will address the UN General Assembly on Wednesday in live-streamed via the UN Webcast.

Mr Afako is expected to discuss the South Sudan government’s recent decision to extend the transition period, several unimplemented provisions of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, the significant economic and social challenges faced by the people of South Sudan.

He will additionally delve into the ongoing lack of accountability for serious human rights violations in the country.

According to the statement, the Commission aims to share its perspectives on the path forward for transitional justice, national reconciliation, and healing in South Sudan to prevent a resurgence of civil conflict.

On September 13, South Sudan’s transitional government gave itself another two-year legitimacy after the Presidency postponed the long-awaited elections to December 2026 in order to implement pending tasks.

The Office of the President said in a statement that the highest office of the government reached a consensus to postpone the elections, initially scheduled for December 2024 to December 22nd, 2026.

Presidential Adviser on National Security, Hon. Tut Gatluak had told reporters that the extension was an opportunity to implement the critical remaining protocols in R-ARCSS, such as the permanent constitution process, census, and the registration of political parties.

While the Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro said the extension is in response to the recommendations from both electoral institutions and the security sector.

Nine days later, the parliament unanimously endorsed the extension and amended the constitution  that was rushed through different levels of governments for assent.

Prior to the September 22nd sitting, the memo was quickly passed by the cabinet on a weekend and given a similar greenlight by peace monitoring body R-JMEC amid concerns from diplomatic missions.

