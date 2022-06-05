UN Panel disown report enticing sanctions on Tut Gatluak, others.

The United Nations’ Panel of Experts have termed as fabricated, a controversial document recommending that the Security Council impose targeted sanctions on a number of government officials and politicians.

Over the weekend, a suspicious document dated 10th of May, and addressed to the UN Security Council surfaced online.

The seven-paged report, presumed to be compiled by the UN Panel of Experts recommended that the Presidential Advisor Tut Gatluak Manime, the Former Minister of Petroleum Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth and the governor of Unity State be sanctioned by the Council.

The report alleged that the officials were “involved in mobilization, financial funding, and providing material assistance to violently violate the peace agreement.”

However, the UN Panel of Experts have come out to dismiss the report as a fake.

A member of the Panel who spoke to Eye Radio from New York on condition of anonymity has said the document is fictitious, and that they did not produce such.

“The UN Panel of Experts have stated that the document is fake. It is unclear where or how the document originated, but i can categorically state that it was not produced by the UN Panel of Experts. It is fictitious,” said the Panel Member this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the document titled Addendum report of the Panel of Experts on South Sudan said the officials fueled or funded the recent sub-national violence in Leer County of Unity State and Maiwut County of Upper Nile State.

However, a source familiar with the protocol in the Security Council says the Panel does not write to the UN Security Council, but to the President of the Council.

“Normally, when a person or entity is recommended for sanctions, the case is not presented this way, and rather there will be what is known as the statement of case. The statement of case would not be presented as an addendum,” stated the confidential source.

