UN: Juba’s demands on peace mission are ‘serious threat’ to UNMISS viability

UNITED NATIONS, NEW YORK (Eye Radio) – UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix informed the Security Council on Tuesday that the viability of UNMISS is “totally at stake” following the imposition of “impractical” conditions by the Government of South Sudan on the mission’s required downsizing plan.

The Under-Secretary-General for UN Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, revealed that UNMISS, like other peacekeeping operations, is implementing a contingency plan to address a severe global financial liquidity crisis.

The peacekeeping chief stated that this plan requires the closure of certain field offices and bases and the repatriation of uniformed personnel, measures which he had personally informed President Salva Kiir about during his visit in October.

According to Lacroix, while President Kiir initially offered assurances of support, the Mission later received a formal government document outlining a series of conditions that are not only impractical but “pose a serious threat to the viability of the contingency plan, and potentially to the Mission itself.”

In October, the Government delivered a strong formal communication outlining several conditions for the continued presence and operation of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). These demands focus on dramatically scaling down the mission’s scope, personnel, and assets.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs later condemned the unauthorized release of the document, calling it a “Confidential Diplomatic Communication with UNMISS” that had been leaked online.

Despite the condemnation of the leak, the government defended the content, describing the communication as a reflection of South Sudan’s “constructive position” that was shared in good faith and remains open to further dialogue.

Mr Lacroix underscored the essential nature of the Mission, noting that over 7.5 million people in the country face acute food insecurity and that human rights abuses, including conflict-related sexual violence and extrajudicial killings, persist with limited accountability.

The influx of over 1.2 million returnees and refugees from Sudan has compounded the humanitarian catastrophe.

The Under-Secretary-General stressed that unless there is greater flexibility and understanding from the Government, UNMISS’s ability to prioritize the protection of civilians and facilitate humanitarian assistance will be severely compromised.

He concluded by insisting that the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) must be respected and the safety of UN personnel and assets guaranteed.

