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UN envoy to report Abyei security concerns to Secretary-General

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: May 1, 2026

The United Nations Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa, Guang Cong (right), meets with the Deputy Chief Administrator of the Abyei Special Administrative Area, Arop Deng Kuol (left)

The United Nations Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa, Guang Cong, has pledged to convey the concerns of Abyei residents to the UN Secretary-General.

The commitment follows a meeting in the region with the Deputy Chief Administrator of the Abyei Special Administrative Area, Arop Deng Kuol.

During the briefing, Deputy Administrator Kuol outlined the security and political situation, citing reports of incidents involving the Sudanese Armed Forces and Misseriya militias.

The Abyei administration requested the United Nations Security Council to extend and strengthen the mandate of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). Officials stated that a stronger mandate is required to address security challenges within the territory.

The administration also called for international mediation to facilitate dialogue between the governments of Sudan and South Sudan regarding the final status of the region.

The visit occurred following a demonstration by residents on Wednesday. According to civil society leader Loi Kuol Dau, the protest was organized in response to reports suggesting a potential withdrawal of UNISFA forces.

Dau stated that community leaders are urging the peacekeeping mission to remain until a political solution is implemented. He noted that a withdrawal of the force could result in renewed conflict as forces attempt to establish control over the territory.

In response to the briefing, Guang Cong stated that the points raised by the administration and civil society would be included in his report to UN leadership.

UNISFA was established by the UN Security Council to maintain security in the disputed area and to support Sudan and South Sudan in negotiations to determine the final legal status of Abyei.

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