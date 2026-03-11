UN alleges water source poisoning in South Sudan conflict

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has expressed concern over reports that key water sources have been destroyed or poisoned during the ongoing conflict in South Sudan.

“We are horrified by the growing accounts of serious violations in the ongoing conflict in South Sudan, including gruesome killings, the destruction and poisoning of key water sources, and fresh waves of mass displacement,” the UN human rights office said in a statement.

The rights observer didn’t specify those behind the acts.

The office also warned that attacks on essential infrastructure could worsen humanitarian conditions for civilians already affected by violence and displacement.

The allegations come amid broader reports of civilian killings and rising displacement linked to the conflict.

The South Sudan People’s Defence Forces and opposition forces have yet to respond to requests for comment regarding the allegations.

