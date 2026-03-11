11th March 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | National News | News   |   UN alleges water source poisoning in South Sudan conflict

UN alleges water source poisoning in South Sudan conflict

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

UN human rights chief Volker Turk|Courtesy

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has expressed concern over reports that key water sources have been destroyed or poisoned during the ongoing conflict in South Sudan.

“We are horrified by the growing accounts of serious violations in the ongoing conflict in South Sudan, including gruesome killings, the destruction and poisoning of key water sources, and fresh waves of mass displacement,” the UN human rights office said in a statement.

The rights observer didn’t specify those behind the acts.

The office also warned that attacks on essential infrastructure could worsen humanitarian conditions for civilians already affected by violence and displacement.

The allegations come amid broader reports of civilian killings and rising displacement linked to the conflict.

The South Sudan People’s Defence Forces and opposition forces have yet to respond to requests for comment regarding the allegations.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t plans to establish South Sudan Airways, expand Juba International Airport 1

Gov’t plans to establish South Sudan Airways, expand Juba International Airport

Published March 6, 2026

South Sudan condemns Iran missile, drone attacks in Middle East 2

South Sudan condemns Iran missile, drone attacks in Middle East

Published March 6, 2026

SSPDF questions UNMISS over 2013 armored vehicle seizure 3

SSPDF questions UNMISS over 2013 armored vehicle seizure

Published March 8, 2026

Parliament: Petroleum, Road’s & Presidential Affairs ministries overspent massively in 2024–2025 budget 4

Parliament: Petroleum, Road’s & Presidential Affairs ministries overspent massively in 2024–2025 budget

Published March 5, 2026

EAC summit directs South Sudan to finalize domestication treaty 5

EAC summit directs South Sudan to finalize domestication treaty

Published March 8, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

NEC explains 102 constituencies ahead of 2026 elections

Published 41 minutes ago

Western Equatoria sends 41 suspected Mpox samples to Juba

Published 56 minutes ago

Prof. John Akech wants university manage Juba Teaching Hospital

Published 1 hour ago

OPINION: South Sudan in the EAC: Lessons from the 25th Summit and the Path to the 2027 Speakership

Published 1 hour ago

UN alleges water source poisoning in South Sudan conflict

Published 4 hours ago

UN warns of possible war crimes as over 160 civilians killed in South Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th March 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.