UN alarmed over SSDDF’s Akobo evacuation order, warns civilians at risk

The United Nations has expressed deep concern over an order from the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) directing civilians, humanitarian agencies, and peacekeepers to vacate Akobo County, Jonglei State, warning that the planned military operations could put hundreds of thousands of civilians at grave risk.

“Akobo is currently hosting an estimated 270,000 people, including vulnerable, displaced and host communities who depend on humanitarian assistance for survival,” the humanitarian body said. “More than half are women and children.”

The group warned that any military action in or around such a densely populated area could trigger a catastrophic humanitarian crisis. It also reported that people have already begun crossing the border into Ethiopia while there are reports of looting in Akobo town.

“The HCT reiterates that civilians must never be targeted or forcibly displaced,” the statement said. “Any movement must be voluntary, safe and dignified, in full adherence to international humanitarian law.”

Since violence escalated across Jonglei in December 2025, Akobo has become a key refuge, with aid agencies recently scaling up life-saving support for displaced families and host communities.

The group called on all parties to respect commitments made during the recent visit of Tom Fletcher, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, particularly on protecting civilians and guaranteeing unhindered humanitarian access.

“We urge all parties to refrain from military operations in populated areas and resolve differences through dialogue,” the statement said. “The people of South Sudan need peace.”

