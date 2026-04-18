UN aid chief warns of “despair and abandonment” in S. Sudan, urges urgent action

The United Nations humanitarian chief has warned that South Sudan is facing a worsening crisis, with rising conflict, hunger and displacement and declining funding for aid operations.

Briefing the UN General Assembly on Friday, Tom Fletcher said many people he met during a recent visit described a sense of “despair and abandonment,” as conditions continue to deteriorate.

“The world’s youngest nation stands at a dangerous crossroads,” Fletcher said, citing increases in violence, disease, and attacks on aid workers.

The UN estimates that two out of three people in South Sudan will need humanitarian assistance this year. A $1.46 billion response plan is currently 22 percent funded.

Fletcher described conditions in Jonglei State, where he visited a hospital in February serving more than 100,000 people. Medical teams, including staff from Médecins Sans Frontières and the International Committee of the Red Cross, reported treating large numbers of gunshot wounds, with some patients requiring amputations after long delays in reaching care.

He said that weeks later, the same hospital had been looted, with medicines, equipment and beds taken.

Fletcher called for immediate steps to allow humanitarian access, including the removal of checkpoints and administrative restrictions, as well as more reliable air access for aid delivery.

He also urged increased funding for relief operations and called on parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law, protect civilians and infrastructure, and uphold ceasefire agreements.

“Humanitarian action can save lives, but only peace can end this crisis,” he said.

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