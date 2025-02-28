Ulang commissioner urges cholera vaccines, medicines as cases shoot up

The Commissioner of Ulang County in Upper Nile State is appealing for more oral cholera vaccines and rehydration solutions as local clinics depleted of medicines record hundreds of suspected cases.

Tens of thousands of cholera cases have been recorded across South Sudan since the outbreak began in October 2024 with the health ministry and partners apparently struggling to contain the situation.

This is despite the ministry’s recent insistence that the cholera outbreak was under control as the rate of infections was allegedly declining due to prevention measures and the availability of the oral vaccines.

In an interview with Eye Radio on February 28, Ulang Commissioner Riek Gach Gatluak stressed that the only reliable healthcare facilities operating in the county’s several payams have since run out of essential drugs and vaccines.

Gach said timely response from the National Ministry of Health could help save more lives in the county.

“Ulang is suffering from cholera outbreak. Medicines at UNICARE and MSF are not enough. We run out of medicine now. If the health authorities can help Ulang, Let bring them for us some medicine,” he said.

In response, the Undersecretary of the National Ministry of Health, Dr. Harriet Pasqual Akello said her office did not receive a formal report on medical shortages in Ulang County.

“Based on the reports we have received for Ulang specifically, they haven’t reported in the last 48 hours, but from 8th to 25th February, Ulang reported is a total of 38 cases and not death.”

While providing the general cholera situation in the country, Dr. Akello reported an increase in cholera cases in six counties across the country. These include Akobo, Gogrial-West, Ikotos, Parieng, Terekeka, and Tonj counties.

“We have reported accumulated number of 33,320 cases. These cases are reported across nine states and one administrative area and 40 counties are affected,” Dr. Akello said.

“In the last seven days, we have seen increase in cases in six counties. So, six counties are still reporting increase. 10 counties are reporting decrease. And situation in four counties has not changed.”

Dr. Harriet emphasized that a strong multi-sectorial approach is needed in combating the preventable waterborne disease that’s ravaging lives in the affected areas.

South Sudan has received around two million cholera vaccines as part of international efforts to control the spread of the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the ongoing influx of people fleeing the conflict in Sudan increases the risk of infectious disease outbreaks like cholera and continues to exert pressure on an already fragile health system,

Persistent chronic gaps in healthcare, funding cuts, dire water and sanitation conditions and gaps in other essential services in South Sudan have also created the perfect conditions for cholera to spread, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said.

MSF stated that the outbreak was getting worse for people living in IDPs camps who have faced appalling conditions for many years, which have continued to deteriorate as donor funding has diminished.