Ulang commissioner denies banning South Sudan currency

Ulang County Commissioner in Upper Nile State has denied allegations that he issued an order banning the use of South Sudan Pounds and embracing Ethiopian currency in the local market.

Riek Gach Gatluak made the statement following his summon by the state parliament to answer queries on the issue and other matters of local governance, including alleged violation of customary laws related to blood compensation.

The other issue including disrespect toward government structures and lack of clarity on the usage of the 3 percent oil revenue allocated to the county for development.

In his response, Commissioner Gatluak denied banning the national currency and use of Ethiopian Birr, stating that pound remains the official currency in Ulang,

He only confirmed the occasional presence of the US dollar in circulation, according to Lony Bil, Chairperson of Information and Communication Committee at the state parliament.

Gatluak also refuted accusations of misconduct concerning local governance and customary law.

The Commissioner had initially been summoned three weeks ago but was granted an additional three-day extension by the Speaker Jacob Dollar Ruot to appear again before the assembly.

The Speaker has directed Parliament to assess the Commissioner’s responses and reconstitute a committee to review the findings. The committee has been tasked with submitting its report within three days.