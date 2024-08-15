15th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   UK urges unity govt to reach consensus, deliver credible elections

UK urges unity govt to reach consensus, deliver credible elections

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

Jonathan Hollis, Acting Deputy Political Coordinator, at the UN Security Council Meeting on South Sudan - Courtesy

The UK government has called on the unity government to reach a consensus and deliver elections that are peaceful, credible, and inclusive.

In a statement at the UN Security Council Meeting on South Sudan, Jonathan Hollis, Acting Deputy Political Coordinator, highlighted ongoing concerns about the preparations for the upcoming elections scheduled for December 22.

Despite some progress, including partial funding of key institutions, preparations are reported to be significantly behind schedule.

“The UK calls on the Government of South Sudan to take decisive steps to ensure that the elections are conducted peacefully, credibly, and inclusively,” Hollis stated.

“We urge the Government to fully allocate the necessary resources to facilitate crucial preparatory work and to engage in meaningful political dialogue to reach a consensus on voter registration, the nature of the elections, and the deployment of the Necessary Unified Forces.”

The statement also addressed the importance of maintaining civic and political space, which are fundamental to any functioning democracy.

The UK expressed concerns about threats and intimidation against political activists, journalists, and human rights defenders.

The recent enactment of the National Security Service Bill, which permits arrests without a warrant, was particularly troubling.

The UK calls on the Government of South Sudan to adhere to its constitutional commitment to respect human rights.

Additionally, the statement underscored the severe humanitarian crisis affecting three-quarters of South Sudan’s population, exacerbated by conflict, climate change, and economic challenges.

The UK urges international partners to collaborate in supporting the vulnerable and calls on the South Sudanese government to ensure a conducive environment for delivering humanitarian aid and protecting aid workers.

In closing, Hollis acknowledged that while the challenges are substantial, they are not insurmountable. With the right political will and courage, South Sudan can advance toward a more peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba 1

Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba

Published August 13, 2024

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population 2

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population

Published August 11, 2024

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels 3

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels

Published August 9, 2024

Nearly half fail SSCSE exams in historic poor results 4

Nearly half fail SSCSE exams in historic poor results

Published August 8, 2024

Two herders killed as Sudan army bombs Maban: commissioner 5

Two herders killed as Sudan army bombs Maban: commissioner

Published August 8, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

12-year-old girl raped amid marriage event in Awerial

Published 1 min ago

UNMISS prepares to support elections with security, says Haysom

Published 56 mins ago

GPAA due Thursday to handover 11 children abducted from Kapoeta

Published 57 mins ago

UK urges unity govt to reach consensus, deliver credible elections

Published 2 hours ago

S. Sudan-Sweden ties will continue despite its exit – Foreign Affairs

Published 2 hours ago

2018 peace accord key to South Sudan’s future – RJMEC

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.