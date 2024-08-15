UK urges unity govt to reach consensus, deliver credible elections

In a statement at the UN Security Council Meeting on South Sudan, Jonathan Hollis, Acting Deputy Political Coordinator, highlighted ongoing concerns about the preparations for the upcoming elections scheduled for December 22.

Despite some progress, including partial funding of key institutions, preparations are reported to be significantly behind schedule.

“The UK calls on the Government of South Sudan to take decisive steps to ensure that the elections are conducted peacefully, credibly, and inclusively,” Hollis stated.

“We urge the Government to fully allocate the necessary resources to facilitate crucial preparatory work and to engage in meaningful political dialogue to reach a consensus on voter registration, the nature of the elections, and the deployment of the Necessary Unified Forces.”

The statement also addressed the importance of maintaining civic and political space, which are fundamental to any functioning democracy.

The UK expressed concerns about threats and intimidation against political activists, journalists, and human rights defenders.

The recent enactment of the National Security Service Bill, which permits arrests without a warrant, was particularly troubling.

The UK calls on the Government of South Sudan to adhere to its constitutional commitment to respect human rights.

Additionally, the statement underscored the severe humanitarian crisis affecting three-quarters of South Sudan’s population, exacerbated by conflict, climate change, and economic challenges.

The UK urges international partners to collaborate in supporting the vulnerable and calls on the South Sudanese government to ensure a conducive environment for delivering humanitarian aid and protecting aid workers.

In closing, Hollis acknowledged that while the challenges are substantial, they are not insurmountable. With the right political will and courage, South Sudan can advance toward a more peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future.