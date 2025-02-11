UK envoy urges South Sudan to take lead in funding education sector

The United Kingdom’s envoy has encouraged South Sudan government to undertake its primary responsibility of funding the country’s education sector, adding that donors can only complement government’s contribution to the education sector.

South Sudan has the world’s highest proportion of out-of-school children, with 72 percent of children out of school, according to UNICEF. A 2020 World Bank report also indicated that only 48 percent of South Sudan youth are literate.

Some public primary and secondary school teachers in Juba have reported low enrollment rate for learners in the academic year 2025, attributing the reduction to economy hardships facing families.

David Ashley said the UK and other donors are collectively contributing to the education sector in South Sudan to complement Juba’s efforts, but added that they cannot replace everything the govern ought to do.

The envoy added that funding the education support is a responsibility of the government of South Sudan.

“The government of South Sudan has the primary organization responsible here through the ministry of education, and they have the responsibility to pay teachers,” he said.

“They have the responsibility to provide for the schools in terms of buildings, in terms of infrastructures, in terms of text books of, and so forth. Our support should be a complement to that, we cannot replace everything.”

Amb. Ashley however acknowledged the economic difficulties facing South Sudan, which he said makes it challenging for the country to fulfill its obligations.

He added: “I’m very aware that if teachers are listening today, they may raise questions whether they are receiving their salaries, about financial support to schools and so forth.”

“It is not only the UK alone who are contributing, donors like Canada, EU, like Norway, like the US, like Sweden, collectively we are contributing. But as I said, we cannot replace everything the government of South Sudan is doing.”

On January 30, 2025, a group young reporters from UN children’s charity launched a Back to School campaign to encourage parents to return children to learning, including nearly three million already dropped out across the country.

The initiative aimed to raise awareness about the importance of education and encouraging young people and families to prioritize schooling amid financial struggles.

In January 2023, President Salva Kiir declared free education and directed relevant government ministries to ensure that primary and secondary education is free throughout the country.

The president said education is the priority of his administration and that the government has decided to impose free education to help families with high registration fees.

The policy has been welcomed by civil society and rights groups, as an important step to help thousands of children return to learning.