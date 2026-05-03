UJOSS calls for strong protection of journalists on World Press Freedom Day

The Union of Journalists of South Sudan has called for greater protection of media workers and a renewed commitment to press freedom as the country marked World Press Freedom Day on Saturday.

World Press Freedom Day, celebrated annually on May 3, is a day dedicated to advocating for a free, independent, and pluralistic press.

In a statement issued in Juba, UJOSS said a free and independent press is essential for promoting peace, human rights, and national stability, particularly as South Sudan prepares for general elections scheduled for December 2026.

Patrick Oyet, the chairperson of UJOSS, called on the government and relevant stakeholders to guarantee public access to election-related information and ensure the safety of journalists covering the process.

“It is vital that the state guarantees the physical and legal safety of all journalists, allowing them to report on election developments without fear of harassment, intimidation, or violence,” he appealed.

He stressed that journalists must be able to carry out their duties without fear of harassment, intimidation, or violence.

The union also called on authorities to provide both physical and legal protection for media professionals reporting on election developments.

UJOSS further highlighted the growing role of technology in journalism, urging media practitioners to use artificial intelligence responsibly while maintaining ethical standards and safeguarding the integrity of information.

The global theme for World Press Freedom Day is “Shaping a Future at Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development, and Security,” which focuses on building a peaceful future through the promotion of press freedom as a pillar for human rights, development, and security.

According to Reporters Without Borders, press freedom remains extremely precarious in South Sudan, where journalists work under constant threat and intimidation, and where censorship is widespread.

RSF ranks South Sudan 118 out 180 countries on the global press freedom index.

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