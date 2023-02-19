Uganda’s maize poses cancer risk – experts

Not even cooking or roasting of the plant produce can kill the toxins.

This is because the roasting usually happens at 150 degrees Celsius yet aflatoxins can only be destroyed at 400 degrees Celsius.

Having higher levels of aflatoxin contamination in grains and other agricultural produce has both economic and health impacts to the country.

Many countries that we export to can reject our agricultural produce like what happened to our maize export to Kenya in 2021.

“It is hard to completely eliminate aflatoxins given the high temperature and humidity as in Uganda and the surrounding countries but there is a standardised limit, which is 10 parts per billion (ppb) amount of produce for East Africa and that of Europe (4ppb),” Prof Kaaya said.

The agriculture products from Uganda, however, are usually between 100 and 700ppb.

Prof Kaaya said over 600,000 metric tonnes of maize exports to Kenya were rejected in 2021 over similar concerns.

When the produce is rejected at the export market, it is supposed to be destroyed because it is not safe for consumption but people do not want to make losses, so they sell it the local population.

Mr Amanda Tumwebaze, a nutritionist at Human Mechanic Physiotherapy Ltd, said if one consumes food that has very high levels of aflatoxins, they can suffer acute toxicity.

In 2004, 125 people in Kenya died and others were hospitalised after they reportedly consumed maize contaminated with Aspergillus flavus.

In June 2016, 20 people in central Tanzania died of acute toxicity after eating molded maize and 48 people were hospitalised.

The cases of toxicity present with jaundice, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and ascites (the accumulation of fluid in the peritoneal cavity, causing abdominal swelling).

Consuming foods containing aflatoxins exposes an individual to chronic toxicity, which is likely to cause cancer, especially of the liver, the commonest caused by aflatoxin.