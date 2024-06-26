Ugandan’s Nairobi consulate set ablaze-official

A newly refurbished Ugandan consulate in Nairobi was on Tuesday vandalized and set ablaze in the the wake of protests in Kenya, according to Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.

“In the wake of protests in Kenya, on June 25th 2024, the protestors abandoned the principle of peaceful demonstrations and took the path of destruction of properties wherein the newly refurbished Uganda House – a Commercial Building located on Kenyatta Avenue in the Nairobi Central Business District was vandalized and set ablaze,” read the statement

According to official statement, “the 6-floor Uganda House building was slated for reopening this Friday 28th June, 2024.”

The house was reportedly undergoing renovations and was only occupied by commercial tenants on the ground floor.

“Whereas we regret the said incident that led to the destruction of the property, we commend the Nairobi Fire Department for putting out the fire.

Uganda’s government said none of the Diplomatic or Consular staff were in the building at the time the fire broke out.

“While there is extensive damage to the property, we are grateful that there are no reported fatalities or serious injuries that have been identified so far.”

Ugandan authorities went on to say; “We would like to categorically state that our relations with the Government and indeed the people of the Republic of Kenya remain solid, adding that: “We support peaceful demonstrations as a democratic right but we condemn in the strongest terms, violence that leads to destruction of property and loss of lives.”

It further called for calm while discouraging what it terms as ” unnecessary and unhelpful speculation and premature conclusions to allow for investigations into the incident.”