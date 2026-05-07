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Ugandan woman arrested for forcing stepson to swallow 46 needles

Author: Staff writer | Published: 4 hours ago

X-ray image showing dozens of needles inside the stomach of an 8-year-old boy allegedly forced to swallow them by his stepmother in Uganda.

A 45-year-old woman is being held by police in Uganda for allegedly forcing her 8-year-old stepson to swallow sewing needles, according to Ugandan media reports.

The suspect, identified as Juliet Tushabeomwe, was arrested after she allegedly forced the child to swallow 46 needles over a period of two weeks, the Daily Monitor reported.

The child is receiving specialized treatment at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital after undergoing surgery to remove the needles.

The incident came to light after the boy suffered nearly two weeks of severe abdominal pain.

Police in Greater Mbarara confirmed the arrest and said investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged abuse.

Concerned about the child’s condition, his aunt, Eunice Birungi, took him for medical examination.

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