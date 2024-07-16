Ugandan army detains 3 SSPDF soldiers, say Magwi officers

The Ugandan army has reportedly arrested and detained three SSPDF soldiers in Owiny-ki-bul Payam of Magwi County in Eastern Equatoria State.

Some SSPDF officers have confirmed this to Eye Radio on Monday.

This comes after some residents of Patoko village in Magwi County, reported being expelled from their farms after UPDF established their base and launched patrol in the area.

They also accused the UPDF of harvesting their crops.

Meanwhile, locals along South Sudan-Uganda border post at Got-Lela raised similar concerns.

When contacted, Wani James Simon, an SSPDF who is in charge of the Owinykibul Training Centre said the Ugandan Army arrested and detained three of their compatriots.

According to him, the three soldiers who are currently detained were invited by the UPDF army across border before ordering for their arrest.

Wani added that the SSPDF command in the area reported the case to the higher authority, awaiting directives.

“We reported the case and we were told the higher authorities know how they will resolve the issue thereafter.We have a Major in the M.I in Nimule who went up to Kitgum.”

Brigadier Kulang Tarif Chol, an SSPDF commander in Magwi County also confirmed the arrest of their three colleagues.

“These soldiers are part of the training. I’m the commander of the area. The arrest of the soldiers was reported on the date 27th and we reported to the authority immediately.

“Even me, I reported to my division commander in Torit. I gave the information and my division referred the case to general headquarters in Bilpham and the Chief of Defense Forcse is communicating with the Chief of Defense Force of Uganda.”

When asked for a comment, the SSPDF spokesperson Major General, Lul Ruai Koang said, he was yet to consult with the army leadership on the matter.

Other areas in Magwi County such as Pogee and Ngom-oromo had earlier reported harassment, expulsion of farmers and installation of GPS and drilling water points by the UPDF soldiers.

