30th May 2025
Ugandan Air Force delivers aid in joint emergency operation in Nasir and Ulang

Author: Staff Reporter | Published: 27 minutes ago

One of the cargo planes operated by a Ugandan company at Juba International Airport on May 24, 2025, being loaded with emergency food aid destined for conflict-affected Nasir and Ulang counties in Upper Nile State – Courtesy of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

The Uganda People’s Defence Air Force (UPDAF) says it has supported the South Sudanese government by airlifting hundreds of metric tonnes of emergency food aid to thousands of displaced civilians in Nasir and Ulang counties, Upper Nile State.

According to a statement issued by UPDAF on Thursday, May 29, the airlifts, which have taken place over the past few days, come amid worsening famine conditions in the two conflict-affected areas, where armed violence erupted earlier this year.

The UPDAF said the humanitarian mission was launched in response to growing needs on the ground, with civilians trapped and unable to access regular aid due to insecurity.

Speaking to Eye Radio Monday, May 26, the Commissioner of Nasir County, James Gatwech Jock, has confirmed the arrival of emergency food supplies airdropped in the area.

Commissioner Gatwech said that the food assistance was delivered on Saturday and Sunday, May 24 and 25, respectively. He noted that the relief items included beans, sorghum, and salt.

While he did not disclose the exact number of beneficiaries, the commissioner confirmed that three airdrop operations had successfully reached Nasir County.

The food deliveries are part of an emergency response to the humanitarian crisis triggered by renewed violence in parts of Upper Nile State earlier this year.

The initiative follows a directive by President Salva Kiir and is being implemented by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management in collaboration with international partners.

Speaking on state television (SSBC) on Tuesday, April 23, Minister Albino Akol Atak announced that the government will deliver food assistance by air to inaccessible regions and distribute aid directly in areas now reachable by road.

The food consignments are being flown from Juba International Airport to the two Upper Nile counties.

Since March 2025, intense fighting has broken out between the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and the White army, allegedly backed by SPLA-IO.

In response to the deteriorating security situation, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces deployed an expeditionary force to South Sudan in March this year, at the request of Juba authorities.

According to the statement, the Ugandan troops have since supported rear security operations, including the protection of Juba, and provided technical military assistance to SSPDF forces.

It stated that the security situation in the capital has since stabilized, creating an enabling environment for the return of foreign missions, resumption of business, and revitalization of trade activities.

