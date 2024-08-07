7th August 2024
Uganda provokes another encroachment in Kajo-Keji

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 5 hours ago

Kajo-Keji County

Ugandan authorities started road construction inside South Sudan’s territory on Kajo-Keji side at the weekend but stopped after the area commissioner intervened, according to the Deputy Chief of Bori Boma.

Eresto Tumia told Eye Radio on Wednesday that the encroachment on 2, August created fear among the border locals as the constructors were guarded by armed the Ugandan army.

“Our problem here is that the Ugandan Authority started constructing a road from Ugandan to the side of South Sudan. They started on the 2 of August when we informed the commissioner, and the commissioner spoke to their authorities and the construction stopped, ” he said.

However, Tumia said they informed the County commissioner about the matter, prompting the official to raise the concerns to the Ugandan authorities.

“They came with army and vehicles that will construct the road.  When the construction started, people were scared to cross the border but when the construction stalled the movement is now back to normal.”

In September 2023, local authorities in Kajo-keji reported that UPDF troops trespassed South Sudan territory and set up tents.

The boarder dispute later prompted the Ugandan authorities to close down the border between Kajokeji county and Ugandan West Nile region.

The move comes weeks after locals in Maqwi and Budi counties  reported similar activities by Ugandan forces.

Despite  the reports, Juba remains silent on the matter.

 

