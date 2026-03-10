10th March 2026

Uganda defends military deployment in South Sudan

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Commander Land Force of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), Lt. Gen. Kayanja Muhanga, addresses troops before their deployment to South Sudan as part of “Operation Mlinzi wa Kimya.”

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has defended its military deployment in South Sudan, saying the mission is lawful and aimed at preventing renewed violence.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Colonel Chris Magezi, acting director of defence public information at the Uganda Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, said Ugandan troops were deployed at the invitation of the government in Juba and with approval from Uganda’s parliament.

“The current UPDF operation in South Sudan is completely legitimate,” Magezi said. “UPDF was invited by the sovereign government of the country, and the deployment was approved by Parliament of Uganda.”

He said the Ugandan military presence helped prevent renewed violence in the capital and deter attacks by the White Army militia.

“The people of South Sudan are happy with UPDF operations in the country, which prevented internecine fighting in Juba and stopped the White Army’s atrocities against the population,” Magezi said.

Magezi also rejected criticism linked to a February 27 report by the United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan, saying some media coverage did not fully reflect Uganda’s position.

“The report is not exhaustive while the media reporting is biased and does not take into consideration Uganda’s positions which have been communicated numerous times to the UN,” he said.

Ugandan authorities say their involvement in South Sudan is intended to prevent widespread violence while encouraging political dialogue among the country’s leaders, including President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar.

