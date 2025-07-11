11th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   UAP Insurance South Sudan to cease operations

UAP Insurance South Sudan to cease operations

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 48 minutes ago

UAP Insurance South Sudan Co. Ltd says it will end its operations in the country after 19 years over capital investment and market conditions concerns.

This is according to a press statement issued by the UAP managing director last week.

The company said the decision followed a strategic review of the company’s medium-to-long term plan against challenging market conditions and under-capitalization.

It said financial losses attributed to the worsening economic situation have made it difficult to continue operating in the country.

However, the company says, it will remain operational for existing insured customers up to the expiry of the current insurance period.

It’s added that the company will continue to honor claims subject to policy terms and conditions.

According to the statement, the company will accept medical and life claims for up to 90 days after policy expiry or the claim date but will not accept new insurance business or renew contracts.

UAP began its operations in South Sudan in 2006, becoming the first major insurance provider following the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

The company is also known for co-owning the UAP Equatoria Tower — South Sudan’s first and tallest building — in partnership with the Central Equatoria state government.

UAP maintains its regional presence in other East African countries.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Students criticize ‘unfair’ selection for scholarships to India 1

Students criticize ‘unfair’ selection for scholarships to India

Published July 4, 2025

Yakani challenges Juba, Washington to reveal deportee deal details 2

Yakani challenges Juba, Washington to reveal deportee deal details

Published July 4, 2025

‘I Love you all’ – Dr Chameleone excites fans as he arrives in Yambio for Independence Day concert 3

‘I Love you all’ – Dr Chameleone excites fans as he arrives in Yambio for Independence Day concert

Published July 9, 2025

Dr. Lomuro: Detentions won’t derail 2018 peace deal 4

Dr. Lomuro: Detentions won’t derail 2018 peace deal

Published July 4, 2025

Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address 5

Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address

Published July 10, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Four arrested after attempting to rape 65-year-old woman in Tonj South

Published 8 minutes ago

UAP Insurance South Sudan to cease operations

Published 48 minutes ago

President Kiir promotes dozens of judges in major judicial overhaul

Published 4 hours ago

“We are not enemies” – Lobong appeals for peace in independence message

Published 4 hours ago

Yei paramount chief, six others freed from abduction – official

Published 4 hours ago

Independence Day Plea: Church challenges leaders to prioritize nation over politics

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.