6th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   UAE Sultan Al Shamsi announces opening of Madhol Hospital in Aweil East

UAE Sultan Al Shamsi announces opening of Madhol Hospital in Aweil East

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations - Photo Courtesy

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced that the Madhol Field Hospital in Aweil East, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, will officially open on Friday to begin providing healthcare services to the local population.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations made this statement in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

He stated that the 100-bed field hospital embodies the UAE’s ongoing commitment to global humanitarian efforts.

Sultan Al Shamsi stated that this reflects his country’s continuous support in enhancing healthcare and development in friendly nations.

“This project aims to improve the quality of life and support health and social stability in the Bahr el Ghazal region, in line with the UAE’s vision to enhance international cooperation and humanitarian solidarity,” Al Shamsi explained.

The field hospital is designed to serve approximately 2 million people from South Sudan, including Sudanese refugees in the region.

“The hospital serves a large number of people in the area, about 2 million people in the surrounding areas of the hospital. There is a hospital in Aweil, but there is also a large gap in medical services and this, God willing, will be a real addition to medical care in the state,” said Al Shamsi in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio from Dubai via Zoom.

The facility will also act as a major referral hospital for all primary hospitals and government health facilities in the state.

With a team of more than 100 medical and administrative professionals, the hospital will provide comprehensive care, including general medicine, pediatrics, orthopedics, surgery, emergency care, and specialized treatment for infectious diseases, among others.

“The hospital consists of 100 beds and has all medical services. It has an operating room, an emergency department, a nose care, children’s and adults’ care, and a pharmacy,” Al Shamsi added.

“It is an integrated hospital that provides comprehensive care to all who need it.”

The hospital’s broad range of services, including general medicine, pediatrics, orthopedics, general surgery, emergency medicine, anesthesia, ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat), internal medicine, laboratory, radiology, and medical clinics, marks a vital step toward filling the healthcare gap in the region.

The Madhol Field Hospital is not only an essential addition to South Sudan’s medical infrastructure but also a demonstration of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts and commitment to enhancing global healthcare accessibility.

Popular Stories
Lukudu: CES to prioritize demarcated areas in Juba for service delivery 1

Lukudu: CES to prioritize demarcated areas in Juba for service delivery

Published March 3, 2025

SPLM-IO: SSPDF Commander, soldiers to be airlifted from Nasir following agreement with White Army 2

SPLM-IO: SSPDF Commander, soldiers to be airlifted from Nasir following agreement with White Army

Published March 5, 2025

Makuei calls out FVP Machar for his letter to President Kiir on social media 3

Makuei calls out FVP Machar for his letter to President Kiir on social media

Published March 2, 2025

SPLM-IO officials including Puot Kang arrested over ‘conflict with the law’: Makuei 4

SPLM-IO officials including Puot Kang arrested over ‘conflict with the law’: Makuei

Published March 5, 2025

South Sudan orders UNMISS to move offices out of Juba airport vicinity 5

South Sudan orders UNMISS to move offices out of Juba airport vicinity

Published March 3, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Bar Council revokes licenses of 83 lawyers over unrecognized credentials

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan and UNHCR discuss refugee crisis in Kakuma Camp

Published 4 hours ago

UAE Sultan Al Shamsi announces opening of Madhol Hospital in Aweil East

Published 4 hours ago

Women’s Day: South Sudanese women urged to stand up for their rights

Published 4 hours ago

Hundreds without shelter in Magwi as bushfire guts 370 houses: Official

Published 5 hours ago

U.S. ‘deeply’ concerned about establishing a parallel government in Sudan

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.