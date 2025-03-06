UAE Sultan Al Shamsi announces opening of Madhol Hospital in Aweil East

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations made this statement in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

He stated that the 100-bed field hospital embodies the UAE’s ongoing commitment to global humanitarian efforts.

Sultan Al Shamsi stated that this reflects his country’s continuous support in enhancing healthcare and development in friendly nations.

“This project aims to improve the quality of life and support health and social stability in the Bahr el Ghazal region, in line with the UAE’s vision to enhance international cooperation and humanitarian solidarity,” Al Shamsi explained.

The field hospital is designed to serve approximately 2 million people from South Sudan, including Sudanese refugees in the region.

“The hospital serves a large number of people in the area, about 2 million people in the surrounding areas of the hospital. There is a hospital in Aweil, but there is also a large gap in medical services and this, God willing, will be a real addition to medical care in the state,” said Al Shamsi in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio from Dubai via Zoom.

The facility will also act as a major referral hospital for all primary hospitals and government health facilities in the state.

With a team of more than 100 medical and administrative professionals, the hospital will provide comprehensive care, including general medicine, pediatrics, orthopedics, surgery, emergency care, and specialized treatment for infectious diseases, among others.

“The hospital consists of 100 beds and has all medical services. It has an operating room, an emergency department, a nose care, children’s and adults’ care, and a pharmacy,” Al Shamsi added.

“It is an integrated hospital that provides comprehensive care to all who need it.”

The hospital’s broad range of services, including general medicine, pediatrics, orthopedics, general surgery, emergency medicine, anesthesia, ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat), internal medicine, laboratory, radiology, and medical clinics, marks a vital step toward filling the healthcare gap in the region.

The Madhol Field Hospital is not only an essential addition to South Sudan’s medical infrastructure but also a demonstration of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts and commitment to enhancing global healthcare accessibility.