UAE commits $70 million for humanitarian assistance in Sudan

The United Arab Emirates has allocated 70 million US dollars out of the $100 million that it pledged in April to UN agencies and humanitarian organizations to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

UAE, one of the leading contributors of humanitarian assistance to Sudan, made the pledge at the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighbouring Countries.

The assistance will be channeled to UN agencies, including the United Nations OCHA, World Food Programme (WFP), the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the country’s foreign ministry, the allocation aims to address the crisis and prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation and the imminent risk of famine in Sudan.

The funding is part of a comprehensive strategy that consists of providing a full range of assistance, including food and health services, livelihood support, emergency shelter, and the protection of women.

“The aid provided to Sudan and neighbouring countries by the UAE reflects the unwavering commitment of the country’s leadership to provide humanitarian and relief support to the brotherly Sudanese people,” said UAE Minister for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy.

For his part, Martin Griffiths, the Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, commended UAE for the donation.

“We are deeply grateful to the government and the people of the United Arab Emirates for your generous support of US$70 million to help bring relief to the people of Sudan through the United Nations,” he said.

“With this allocation, we can bolster our lifesaving support for families and communities caught up in Sudan’s unprecedented humanitarian crisis.”

“Your compassion and solidarity with people in need across the world exemplify the power of global cooperation in making a tangible difference in the lives of the most vulnerable.”

UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, thanked the United Arab Emirates for its contribution to the humanitarian efforts inside Sudan and in its neighbouring countries.

“The people of Sudan are enduring the dreadful consequences of this brutal war and need urgent support. State contributions are essential in providing much-needed lifesaving humanitarian assistance to vulnerable people in Sudan forced to flee.”

Meanwhile, Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme, said the agency welcomes the contribution of nations towards “our lifesaving food operations in Sudan.”

The donation comes as the oil-rich Gulf nation has recently come under pressure over allegations that it is funding the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces currently involved in deadly conflict with the army.

On June 18, the representatives of Sudan and UAE clashed at the U.N. Security Council over Khartoum’s accusations that Abu Dhabi is providing arms and other support to the RSF – an accusation first made by a top Sudanese general in November 2023.

A report by a U.N. panel of experts said early this year there was substance to reports that cargo planes originating in the UAE capital had landed in eastern Chad with arms, ammunition and medical equipment destined for the paramilitary group.

But Abu Dhabi has rejected accusations from Sudan that it has been financing the paramilitary group – maintaining that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and remains committed to a peaceful resolution.

