U.S. urges Sudan Army Forces to join peace talks in Geneva

The Chairperson of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Ben Cardin, urged the Sudan Armed Forces to participate in the upcoming peace talks in Geneva, Switzerland.

“The ongoing conflict in Sudan has resulted in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” Senator Cardin said.

“I call on the Sudan Armed Forces to send a delegation to Switzerland immediately for the peace talks starting on August 14.,” he said.

“It is imperative that all parties work together to establish a path to sustainable peace, and international partners must act swiftly to deliver humanitarian aid.

“With famine declared in at least one region of Sudan, we have a moral responsibility to assist those in urgent need.”

