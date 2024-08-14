14th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   U.S. urges Sudan Army Forces to join peace talks in Geneva

U.S. urges Sudan Army Forces to join peace talks in Geneva

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan visits the Flamingo Marine Base in Port Sudan on Aug 28, 2023. (PHOTO / AFP)

The Chairperson of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Ben Cardin, urged the Sudan Armed Forces to participate in the upcoming peace talks in Geneva, Switzerland.

Senator Cardin issued a statement on Tuesday urging the Sudan Armed Forces to participate in the upcoming peace talks in Geneva.

“The ongoing conflict in Sudan has resulted in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” Senator Cardin said.

“I call on the Sudan Armed Forces to send a delegation to Switzerland immediately for the peace talks starting on August 14.,” he said.

“It is imperative that all parties work together to establish a path to sustainable peace, and international partners must act swiftly to deliver humanitarian aid.

“With famine declared in at least one region of Sudan, we have a moral responsibility to assist those in urgent need.”

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population 1

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population

Published August 11, 2024

Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba 2

Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba

Published August 13, 2024

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels 3

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels

Published August 9, 2024

Nearly half fail SSCSE exams in historic poor results 4

Nearly half fail SSCSE exams in historic poor results

Published August 8, 2024

Two herders killed as Sudan army bombs Maban: commissioner 5

Two herders killed as Sudan army bombs Maban: commissioner

Published August 8, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Kiir mourns ‘battle-hardened’ hero Lt. Gen. Bior Ajang

Published 55 mins ago

Stade Tunisien FC arrives in Juba for CAF Confederation Cup clash

Published 1 hour ago

Bilpam mourns one of its finest commanders Lt. Gen. Bior Ajang

Published 2 hours ago

Juba County commissioner vows to deal with unruly gangs

Published 3 hours ago

Communities along Ilemi-triangle pledged end to cross-border violence

Published 3 hours ago

U.S. urges Sudan Army Forces to join peace talks in Geneva

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.