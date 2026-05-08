U.S. State Department official urges resumption of inter-party peace dialogue

A senior United States State Department official has called for urgent action to resume genuine inter-party dialogue among the signatories to the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

Nicholas G. Checker appealed to a meeting with the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Africano Mande, in Juba on Thursday, May 7.

Checker, who arrived in the capital on Wednesday, stated that the discussions focused on the implementation of peace, transparency in public finance, and cooperation between Washington and Juba.

“We had a constructive meeting where we had direct and frank conversations about U.S. goals and expectations in South Sudan,” Checker said.

The U.S. official emphasised the need for transparency in the management of public revenue, specifically the timely payment of public-sector salaries and the delivery of essential services. He also called for an end to the “theft and abuse” of foreign assistance.

“We specifically discussed some of our top priorities to include, of course, peace, which requires urgent action to return to an authentic inter-party dialogue,” Checker stated on South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC).

In addition to peace and finance, the two sides discussed cooperation regarding U.S. immigration and border priorities.

Ambassador James Pitia Morgan, also speaking on SSBC, noted that the meeting covered elections, accountability, and humanitarian access. He suggested that continued engagement would help correct external narratives regarding the country’s status.

“South Sudan stands for peace and stability,” Morgan said. “When we get together like this, we can be able to get to the bottom of some of the narratives that sometimes are carried out there.”

Both officials expressed hope for strengthened mutual understanding as the country continues its transition toward stability.

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