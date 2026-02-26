U.S. signals conditions for continued support to South Sudan

The United States has outlined conditions for continued support to South Sudan, warning that its transitional government must take immediate action to uphold peace and proper governance.

“It must undertake urgent action to uphold peace and mitigate the risk of civil war through an immediate return to dialogue among the parties to the 2018 peace agreement, ” the statement t from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs, shared with U.S. Embassy Juba said.

The statement calls for an immediate return to dialogue among the parties to the 2018 peace agreement, noting that dialogue is not occurring while First Vice President Machar, leader of the second largest party to the agreement, is under arrest and on trial.

“It is farcical to say that such dialogue is taking place while the head of the second largest party to the agreement, First Vice President Machar, is under arrest and on trial.”

The Trump administration said South Sudan government has repeatedly failed to meet its commitments to international partners and its responsibilities to its people.

“The South Sudanese transitional government must address the misuse of its public revenue, ensuring it is allocated for appropriate public purposes, including public sector salaries, health and education services, humanitarian relief, and infrastructure.

It also urges the government to ensure public revenue is used for salaries, health, education, humanitarian relief, and infrastructure, and to end misuse of U.S. foreign assistance.

“United States taxpayer-funded emergency assistance is not a substitute for good governance and transparent public financial management.

Additionally, the statement demands full cooperation with U.S. immigration law and border security priorities, warning that U.S. taxpayer-funded emergency assistance is not a substitute for transparent public financial management.

The government of South Sudan is yet to comment on the statement.

