26th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   U.S. signals conditions for continued support to South Sudan

U.S. signals conditions for continued support to South Sudan

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 8 hours ago

Photo|Courtesy

The United States has outlined conditions for continued support to South Sudan, warning that its transitional government must take immediate action to uphold peace and proper governance.

“It must undertake urgent action to uphold peace and mitigate the risk of civil war through an immediate return to dialogue among the parties to the 2018 peace agreement, ” the statement t from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs, shared with U.S. Embassy Juba said.

The statement calls for an immediate return to dialogue among the parties to the 2018 peace agreement, noting that dialogue is not occurring while First Vice President Machar, leader of the second largest party to the agreement, is under arrest and on trial.

“It is farcical to say that such dialogue is taking place while the head of the second largest party to the agreement, First Vice President Machar, is under arrest and on trial.”

 The Trump administration said South Sudan government has repeatedly failed to meet its commitments to international partners and its responsibilities to its people.

“The South Sudanese transitional government must address the misuse of its public revenue, ensuring it is allocated for appropriate public purposes, including public sector salaries, health and education services, humanitarian relief, and infrastructure.

It also urges the government to ensure public revenue is used for salaries, health, education, humanitarian relief, and infrastructure, and to end misuse of U.S. foreign assistance.

“United States taxpayer-funded emergency assistance is not a substitute for good governance and transparent public financial management.

Additionally, the statement demands full cooperation with U.S. immigration law and border security priorities, warning that U.S. taxpayer-funded emergency assistance is not a substitute for transparent public financial management.

The government of South Sudan is yet to comment on the statement.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections 1

AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections

Published February 21, 2026

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts 2

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts

Published February 21, 2026

Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy 3

Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy

Published February 23, 2026

Mayor Sarafino orders removal of abandoned cars from Juba roads 4

Mayor Sarafino orders removal of abandoned cars from Juba roads

Published February 22, 2026

Machar trial adjourned as tribunal reviews disputed forensic report 5

Machar trial adjourned as tribunal reviews disputed forensic report

Published February 20, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

STEMpower, Israeli Embassy launch strategic entrepreneurship initiative for 50 youth

Published 5 hours ago

Justice served: Four sentenced to 14 years for Sherikat sexual assault case

Published 6 hours ago

Minister Mabior suspends Environment Undersecretary Africano

Published 7 hours ago

“We have the money; what we lack is management,” says Finance Minister Salvatore

Published 7 hours ago

U.S. signals conditions for continued support to South Sudan

Published 8 hours ago

Governor Lobong briefs President Kiir on mining and resource plans

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.