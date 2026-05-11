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U. S says R-ARCSS remains basis for transitional gov’t legitimacy

Author: Diko D Andrew | Published: 10 hours ago

U.S. State Department official Nicholas G. Checker and South Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, James Pitia Morgan, address the media in Juba on Thursday, May 7, 2026 - Credit: SSBC

A senior United States Africa Bureau Official says the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) remains the basis for the legitimacy of the Transitional Government of National Unity, despite describing the agreement as flawed.

Nick Checker  made the remarks during a visit to Juba from May 7–8, where he held meetings with senior South Sudanese officials.

In a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Juba, Checker said efforts toward peace must be grounded in genuine dialogue among all parties.

He said, “It is farcical to claim that inter-party dialogue is taking place while First Vice President Machar, the head of the second largest party to the 2018 peace agreement, is under arrest and on trial.”

Checker emphasized that although the agreement has weaknesses, “the 2018 peace agreement, while flawed, provides the basis of legitimacy for the transitional government.”

He urged leaders to fully implement the agreement through inclusive political engagement and sustained dialogue.

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11th May 2026

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