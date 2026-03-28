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U.S. pulls out of South Sudan lab over security fears

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: March 28, 2026

The United States has pulled out all government-funded laboratory personnel and equipment from a major public health facility in South Sudan, citing security concerns, according to an official diplomatic note.

In a communication dated March 24 and addressed to South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the U.S. Embassy in Juba said it had “directed all U.S. Government-funded projects and implementing partners to withdraw” from the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) with immediate effect.

“Credible reports indicate the NPHL facility has been occupied by military forces,” the embassy said, adding that control had been handed to “an individual renowned among the donor community for seeking to divert assistance resources.”

“These circumstances create unacceptable risks to Embassy resources and personnel,” the note said.

The withdrawal affects all U.S.-funded laboratory staff, equipment and related activities. The embassy said these would be moved to alternative sites supporting U.S.-backed health programs.

The move raises concerns about disruptions to disease testing and surveillance in a country with limited health infrastructure.

South Sudanese officials did not immediately comment on the development.

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