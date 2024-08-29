U.S. politician sentenced to life for journalist’s murder

U.S. politician Robert Telles has been found guilty of first-degree murder for the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal journalist Jeff German.

Telles, who was held without bail since 2022, was convicted based on DNA evidence and surveillance footage linking him to the crime.

A jury sentenced Telles to life in prison, with eligibility for parole after 20 years.

Telles, who served as Clark County public administrator, was accused of murdering German over critical reports about his conduct in office.

Despite Telles’s claims of innocence and allegations of being framed, the evidence presented by the prosecution, including forensic and eyewitness testimony, led to his conviction.