29th August 2024
News

U.S. politician sentenced to life for journalist’s murder

Authors: BBC | Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago

Robert Telles, a former Nevada politician and was elected Clark County public administrator in 2018 - Courtesy

U.S. politician Robert Telles has been found guilty of first-degree murder for the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal journalist Jeff German.

Telles, who was held without bail since 2022, was convicted based on DNA evidence and surveillance footage linking him to the crime.

A jury sentenced Telles to life in prison, with eligibility for parole after 20 years.

Telles, who served as Clark County public administrator, was accused of murdering German over critical reports about his conduct in office.

Despite Telles’s claims of innocence and allegations of being framed, the evidence presented by the prosecution, including forensic and eyewitness testimony, led to his conviction.

Reuters Jeff German poses for a photo on the Las Vegas stripReuters: Reporter Jeff German poses for a photo in Las Vegas

