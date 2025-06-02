U.S. Envoy: Sanctions target war profiteers, not South Sudanese people

UNITED NATIONS, New York – (Eye Radio) – The Acting U.S. Alternate Representative to the United Nations, John Kelley, has dismissed claims that sanctions on South Sudan are meant to punish its people, saying they are instead intended to target those profiting from the ongoing conflict.

On May 30, 2025, the Security Council extended for one year the sanctions regime it has imposed on South Sudan, which includes asset freezes, travel bans and an arms embargo — even as some speakers expressed concern that the African position on the issue is being ignored and sanctions are getting misused as a tool for coercion.

The resolution was adopted by a recorded vote of 9 votes in favour, namely; Denmark, Greece, Guyana, France, Panama, Republic of Korea, Slovenia, United Kingdom, United States, to none against, with 6 abstentions, Algeria, China, Russian Federation, Pakistan, Somalia and Sierra Leone.

Speaking in explanation of the vote after the vote, the U.S. envoy insisted the measures are not meant to punish the South Sudanese people but to rein in those benefiting from the ongoing conflict.

“Escalating violence in recent months has brought South Sudan to the brink of civil war,” said John Kelley, Acting U.S. Alternate Representative to the United Nations, during the council session.

“Too many innocent lives have been lost due to gun violence and armed conflict. The arms embargo remains necessary to stem the unfettered flow of weapons into a region already awash with guns.”

Kelley emphasized that the sanctions were designed to “muffle those profiting from war,” not to harm civilians.

His remarks come amid rising international concern over renewed fighting in parts of South Sudan, including a brutal March 2025 attack by the White Army militia in Nasir County that left civilians and UN personnel dead.

The violence continued with the bombing of a Médecins Sans Frontières hospital, incidents that triggered global outrage and raised fears of a return to full-scale war.

In response to the worsening crisis, the UN Security Council decided to maintain sanctions to pressure South Sudan’s leaders to implement long-delayed provisions of the peace agreement. Observers say Juba’s transitional government has consistently fallen short in delivering key reforms.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Why China and Russia oppose arms embargo on South Sudan Previous Post