U.S. envoy, FVP Machar discuss ongoing Tumaini peace process

The U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan Michael J. Adler has renewed his call on the South Sudan government and opposition groups to take advantage of the Tumaini Initiative and deliver sustainable peace to the country.

Envoy Adler made the remarks after meeting First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar in Juba on Wednesday, according to a statement from Machar’s office.

It indicates that the meeting discussed issues of national importance including the recently concluded 8th Governors Forum, 2018 peace deal and the ongoing Tumaini Initiative.

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing war in neighboring Sudan and the importance of bringing about a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Ambassador Adler reiterated Washington’s stance on prioritizing efforts to build lasting peace in South Sudan, the statement added.

The Kenya-led South Sudan peace process resumed on Wednesday with the negotiating parties, mediators, diplomatic community and other stakeholders delivering their opening remarks.

On Tuesday, the mediators held separate consultation meetings with the government and South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) delegations to brief them and hear their perspective ahead of the talks.

In July, parties to the peace process reached an agreement on eight protocols related to the security sector and other areas, signaling key breakthrough in the months-long negotiations.

The initialed document outlines the Statement of Purpose for Tumaini, Preamble, Security Agreement and Ceasefire, addressing communal violence and proliferation of arms among civilians, and resolutions for land disputes.

Additional protocols include Trust and Confidence-Building measures, Humanitarian Access, and the role of Guarantors to the peace agreement.

But the process already hit a stalemate since mid-June after SPLM-IO withdrew, alleging that the protocols and proposed institutions that are allegedly parallel or replacing some of those under the 2018 peace accord.

The main peace partner also said the Nairobi peace process undermined the sovereignty of South Sudan by establishing five institutions with the head and deputies to be appointed by the regional body, IGAD.

The SPLM-IO has since returned to negotiating table as part of the 15-member unity government delegation.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Juba commissioner launches crackdown on banned gin alcohol Previous Post