U.S Embassy recognizes 20 fallen aid workers in past year

On World Humanitarian Day, the US Embassy in Juba on Monday, 19/August/2024 recognized 20 humanitarian workers who lost their lives in South Sudan over this past year.

“Here, in Juba, we recognize in particular the 20 humanitarian workers who have lost their lives in South Sudan over this past year”, reads the statement.

The Embassy also extended its honor to aid workers who have sacrificed their lives to help those affected by humanitarian crises around the globe.

“We express our support for the dedicated humanitarian workers, both South Sudanese and foreign, who despite significant challenges continue their noble work of providing life-saving assistance in this country”, it added.

Meanwhile, the Embassy has reiterated its call on the transitional government to reduce the costs and risks of delivering assistance in South Sudan and to ensure safe humanitarian access to those in need.

This year alone, the United States said it provided more than $508 million. This makes it the largest donor in relief assistance in the country, highlighting its commitment to support of the South Sudanese people.

Nine million people are estimated to be in humanitarian need in South Sudan.

