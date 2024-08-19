19th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | National News | News   |   U.S Embassy recognizes 20 fallen aid workers in past year

U.S Embassy recognizes 20 fallen aid workers in past year

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 hour ago

U.S Flag| Getty

On World Humanitarian Day, the US Embassy in Juba on Monday, 19/August/2024 recognized 20 humanitarian workers who lost their lives in South Sudan over this past year.

“Here, in Juba, we recognize in particular the 20 humanitarian workers who have lost their lives in South Sudan over this past year”,  reads the statement.

The Embassy also  extended its  honor to aid workers who have sacrificed their lives to help those affected by humanitarian crises around the globe.

“We express our support for the dedicated humanitarian workers, both South Sudanese and foreign, who despite significant challenges continue their noble work of providing life-saving assistance in this country”,  it added.

Meanwhile, the Embassy has reiterated its call on the transitional government to reduce the costs and risks of delivering assistance in South Sudan and to ensure safe humanitarian access to those in need.

This year alone, the United States said it provided more than $508 million. This makes it the largest donor in relief assistance in the country, highlighting its commitment to support of the South Sudanese people.

Nine million people are estimated to be in humanitarian need in South Sudan.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba 1

Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba

Published August 13, 2024

General Bior Ajang Duot dies in Juba 2

General Bior Ajang Duot dies in Juba

Published August 14, 2024

‘Only one Rat’ misappropriating public funds, says lawmaker 3

‘Only one Rat’ misappropriating public funds, says lawmaker

Published August 16, 2024

SSPDF officers killed in Nasir clash, MP calls for government action 4

SSPDF officers killed in Nasir clash, MP calls for government action

Published August 14, 2024

Struggling SSPDF officer seeks support for newborn triplets 5

Struggling SSPDF officer seeks support for newborn triplets

Published August 13, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parliament adjourns discussions on road project performance audit report

Published 1 hour ago

El-Merreikh Bentiu FC makes history with historic CAF Champions League win

Published 1 hour ago

U.S Embassy recognizes 20 fallen aid workers in past year

Published 1 hour ago

Governor Riek bans child and forced marriages in Unity State

Published 3 hours ago

Two civilians killed in Nasir County, SSPDF denies involvement

Published 3 hours ago

Ibba County Commissioner swearing-in delayed after Kiir dismissed wrong person

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.