25th November 2024
U.S. embassy marks International Day to End Violence Against Women, calls for action in S. Sudan

U.S. embassy marks International Day to End Violence Against Women, calls for action in S. Sudan

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago

Violence against women remains a challenge in South Sudan - Courtesy of the African Union

On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the U.S. Embassy in Juba reiterated its support for gender equality and the protection of women and girls in South Sudan.

In a statement released on Monday, November 25, the Embassy highlighted the alarming prevalence of violence against women in the country, stressing the urgent need for action to combat these abuses.

The Embassy pointed to the brutal impact of ongoing conflict in South Sudan, where violence against women is widespread.

“In South Sudan, conflict routinely fuels rape, sexual harassment, abduction, physical harm, and other forms of violence against women and girls,” the statement reads.

According to estimates from the World Health Organization, a staggering 45 per cent of South Sudanese women between the ages of 15 and 64 experience physical violence in their lifetime.

The U.S. government reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to gender equality and women’s rights in South Sudan.

“The United States stands with all in South Sudan who work to advance gender equality and to support the rights of women and girls,” the Embassy said.

“This reflects the enduring foundational values that drove U.S. engagement with the people of South Sudan in the decades leading up to this country’s independence and continues to this day.”

As part of its continued support, the Embassy called on the transitional government of South Sudan to take more significant steps in preventing gender-based violence (GBV) and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable for their crimes.

The statement also emphasized the importance of providing adequate support to survivors of GBV, urging the government to prioritize their care and protection.

The U.S. Embassy’s remarks come as part of broader global efforts to raise awareness about the critical issue of gender-based violence and to call for urgent action to protect women and girls from harm.

As South Sudan continues to face the challenges of rebuilding after years of conflict, the call for justice and protection for women remains more pressing than ever.

