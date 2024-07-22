U.S. ‘disappointed’ by South Sudan’s lack of progress on elections

22nd July 2024
Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago

Man casts his ballot during the 2010 Sudan general elections. (-)

The United States has reiterated calls on the South Sudan government to make progress toward creating conditions necessary for genuine and peace elections in the country.

Elizabeth Campbell, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration made the remarks following a three-day visit of her delegation to Juba last week.

The US diplomats met President Kiir, other senior transitional government officials, civil society representatives, UN and humanitarian aid organizations.

Ms. Campbell said Washington is deeply disappointed by the transitional government’s lack of progress in the preparations for elections.

She appeals to South Sudanese political leaders to engage in dialogue and reach consensus on ways to end the transitional period in a peaceful and democratic process.

“We call upon all parties to engage in dialogue, both among leaders in Juba and at the Tumaini Initiative talks in Kenya,” the statement said.

“Willingness to engage in dialogue is a key indicator of political will to take the steps needed to establish a better future for the South Sudanese people.”

The US official further expressed concerns that the National Security Service bill which includes a warrant-free arrest provision, would be a troubling step that will further infringe on political and civic space.

She underscored that U.S. relations with South Sudan spanned decades and are based on values, including belief in peace, human rights, democracy, and the duty of a government to be responsive to its people’s needs.

Ms. Campbell said Washington looks to the South Sudan government to demonstrate alignment with these values.

A recent survey suggested that the majority of the South Sudanese population favour the conduct of elections on time, although many expressed concerns about potential violence.

On the other hand, there are doubts about the credibility of the process due to pending tasks in the 2018 peace accord.

These include pending security arrangement, permanent constitution, registration of voters, political parties, and candidates, as well as the training of electoral officers and civic education.

On July 11, the National Elections Commission (NEC) chairperson directed the state high committees whom he endorsed and sworn in, to commence civic education and voter registration.

Prof. Abednego Akok appointed the 50 officials comprising the state committees including chairpersons, deputies and members in June, amid complaints about the process of their appointment.

 

