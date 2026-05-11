U. S diplomat accuses S. Sudan leaders of breaking reform promises

The United States has accused South Sudan’s leadership of mismanaging public resources and failing to translate massive oil revenues and international aid into meaningful public services.

Africa Bureau Senior Bureau Official Nick Checker made the remarks during meetings with senior government officials in Juba from May 7–8.

According to the U.S. Embassy statement, South Sudan has received more than $9.5 billion in U.S. assistance since 2011, while over $25 billion in oil revenue has reportedly been collected by national leaders over the same period.

Checker said, “For far too long, South Sudan’s leaders have used crises of their own making and insincere promises of reform and election preparations as tools to elicit international donor support while simultaneously obstructing the delivery of lifesaving assistance.”

He added that, “It is time for South Sudan’s leaders to start using public revenue appropriately to pay public sector salaries, invest in health, education, and other essential services, and contribute to humanitarian response efforts.”

He also criticized historical political contradictions, saying, “For years prior to independence, the SPLM claimed to want to end marginalization of the South by Khartoum, yet we have seen South Sudan’s own leaders perpetuate that marginalization.”

The United States called for urgent reforms in governance and accountability in the use of public resources.