U.S. designates Sudanese Muslim brotherhood as terrorist group

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

US Department of State. (Photo: Courtesy).

The United States has designated the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as a global terrorist group and announced plans to list it as a foreign terrorist organization.

In a statement released Monday, the U.S. Department of State said the group is involved in violence against civilians and activities that undermine efforts to end the conflict in Sudan.

According to the State Department, the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood is composed of the Sudanese Islamic Movement and its armed wing, the al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade.

The department said the group has contributed more than 20,000 fighters to the war in Sudan, with some reportedly receiving training and support from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“The Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood uses unrestrained violence against civilians to undermine efforts to resolve the conflict in Sudan and advance its violent Islamist ideology,” the statement said.

U.S. officials also accused fighters from the al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade of committing mass executions of civilians in areas they have captured.

“BBMB fighters have conducted mass executions of civilians and repeatedly executed people based on race, ethnicity, or perceived affiliation with opposition groups,” the statement added.

The U.S. Treasury Department had earlier designated the brigade in September 2025 for its role in the conflict in Sudan.

The State Department said the latest designation will block all property and financial interests of the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood that are within the United States or under the control of U.S. persons.

It also warned that individuals or entities engaging in certain transactions with the group could face sanctions.

U.S. officials say the measures are intended to isolate the organization and deny it access to financial resources needed to carry out attacks.

